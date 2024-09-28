Mandi – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi celebrated its 12th Convocation, conferring degrees to a total of 636 graduates, marking a milestone in the institute’s journey. The graduating class included 297 undergraduate students, 284 postgraduate students, and 55 Ph.D. candidates. Notably, 16 medals were awarded to outstanding students for their academic achievements.

Ph.D. : 53

: 53 I-Ph.D. : 1

: 1 Integrated Dual Degree (M.Tech. + Ph.D.) : 1

: 1 M.S./M.Tech (Research) : 16

: 16 MBA : 31

: 31 M.A. Development Studies : 16

: 16 M.Tech. : 102

: 102 M.Sc. : 119

: 119 B.Tech. (Including Honors): 291

This year’s convocation witnessed a rise in female graduates, with the proportion increasing to 27.20%, compared to 23.36% in 2023, demonstrating IIT Mandi’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

Several students received prestigious awards during the ceremony. Shashwat Gupta, a B.Tech. graduate in Mechanical Engineering was honoured with the President of India Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA among undergraduates. Jain Hiya Sudhir, a B.Tech. graduate in Bioengineering received the Director’s Gold Medal for her outstanding all-round performance. Additionally, Devanshu Sajwan, a Chemistry graduate, was awarded the Institute’s Gold Medal for exceptional performance among postgraduates.

The Chief Guest of the event, Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), delivered the Convocation Address. Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar; Dr. Narendra Kumar Arya, Director of ER & IPR at DRDO; and Krishna Ika, CEO & Chairman of Brainwave Science were also present at the occasion.

Prof. Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, while congratulating the graduates, noted the establishment of new academic programs and the success of alumni. He emphasized the goals of the newly inaugurated C3DAR, stating, “By leveraging advanced technologies such as remote sensing, AI, and IoT, the center aims to improve real-time monitoring and disaster resilience in the Himalayan region, aligning with the nation’s priorities.”