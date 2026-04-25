Government Colleges Brought Into Research Fold Under NEP Framework

Shimla: In a major shift aimed at expanding research opportunities, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has authorised professors from affiliated government colleges to guide PhD scholars, marking a move towards decentralising higher education research in the state.

The decision has been implemented following the release of an official list by the university, with selected professors already beginning to take on research supervision responsibilities. Earlier, PhD guidance was restricted to departments within the university, leading to limited access and increased pressure on existing faculty.

This reform comes in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises strengthening research ecosystems across institutions and promoting academic autonomy at the college level. By integrating affiliated colleges into the PhD supervision system, the university aims to broaden its research base and improve accessibility for scholars.

HPU has clarified that only eligible professors meeting strict academic and research criteria—including qualifications, publications, and experience—have been empanelled. The selection process involved detailed screening to maintain quality standards in doctoral research.

The move is expected to directly benefit research scholars, who can now find supervisors in colleges closer to their residences. This will reduce dependence on the main campus and simplify processes such as admission, guidance, and regular academic interaction.

Officials said the decision has already led to an increase in PhD registrations across disciplines, indicating improved access and interest in research. At the same time, it is encouraging faculty members in colleges to actively engage in research work, academic writing, and collaborative projects.