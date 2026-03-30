Vacancies up to 37%, poor research output and weak systems expose a deep institutional crisis

Shimla: Questions over governance, academic quality, and institutional decline at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) have intensified after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report exposed serious shortcomings, even as the university continues to slip in national rankings like the NIRF.

The Compliance Audit Report (2020–21 to 2022–23), tabled in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, paints a troubling picture of the state’s premier university. It flags severe staff shortages, weak academic systems, poor research output, and infrastructure gaps — all of which have directly impacted the quality of education.

One of the most alarming findings is the acute shortage of faculty. Between 27% and 37% of teaching posts remained vacant during the audit period. This not only increased the burden on existing staff but also deprived students of proper academic guidance, mentoring, and research support.

The report also points to serious irregularities in recruitment. It found that an ineligible Assistant Professor and a Guest Faculty member were appointed in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. In another major lapse, certificate verification was not conducted in as many as 186 appointments, raising questions about transparency and accountability in hiring processes.

On the research front, the situation appears equally grim. Against a faculty strength of 214 teachers, only 21 research projects were undertaken during the period — translating to an extremely low average of 0.1 projects per teacher. This is far below expected academic benchmarks and reflects a weakening research culture within the institution.

Infrastructure deficiencies have further compounded the problem. The CAG report highlights inadequate facilities, which continue to hamper both teaching and research activities.

These findings gain significance in the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh University’s declining performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Over the years, the university has slipped in rankings and, in some categories, even failed to secure a position among top institutions. Experts link this decline directly to faculty shortages, poor research output, and administrative inefficiencies — issues now formally flagged by the CAG.

The situation also reflects a larger concern about the condition of higher education in Himachal Pradesh, where limited funding, delayed recruitments, and policy-level gaps have begun to show visible consequences.

The CAG report has effectively brought these issues into the public domain, putting pressure on the state government and university administration to initiate corrective measures. Without urgent intervention — including filling vacant posts, strengthening research systems, and improving infrastructure — the credibility and competitiveness of HPU may continue to erode further.