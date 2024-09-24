Shoolini University has entered into a significant partnership with InquantumShift Labs Private Limited, marking a major step forward in quantum computing and semiconductor technology. The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster innovation and global collaboration through joint research programs, government-funded projects, and industry-driven initiatives.

This partnership aims to bring together students and faculty from both institutions, opening up opportunities for reciprocal internships, academic exchanges, and joint conferences. Intellectual property development and collaborative research in cutting-edge technologies will be a focal point, to position both institutions at the forefront of technological advancements.

Vishal Anand, Pro-Chancellor of Shoolini University, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “This partnership opens new avenues for innovation and industry-driven learning for our students and faculty.”

Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor of Shoolini University, highlighted the alignment of the partnership with national priorities. “With India’s Prime Minister focusing on quantum computing and semiconductor chip design, this collaboration is timely and positions us in line with the country’s technological vision,” he noted.

Shoolini University is now the second private institution in India to make significant strides in quantum and semiconductor research, following Bengaluru’s leadership in the sector. Dr. Deepak Kumar, Coordinator of iHub at the university, added, “This collaboration positions us to secure critical funding and industry ties, setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements.”

The partnership reflects a growing recognition of quantum technologies’ importance, as India continues to develop its capabilities in this critical field.