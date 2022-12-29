New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 from February 23 to March 10, 2023, the Agency announced on Thursday.

The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar also shared information on the micro-blogging site, “The NTA will conduct UGC-NET’s December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 10,” he said.

Announcement on UGC-NET December 2022:

NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 29, 2022

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates and Registration

The registration process for the UGC NET 2023 exam has begun on 29 December. Candidates have to submit the UGC NET 2023 application form before 17 January 2023 by 5 PM.

UGC NET 2023 Exam mode

The NET will conduct UGC NET 2023 Examination from February 23 to March 10. As per the official notice, the NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam is conducted twice a year.