Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared the result of 10th class. Chairman of the education board Suresh Soni stated that the overall pass percentage in the results declared today was 68.11 per cent.

A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates had appeared in the examination.

Girls have dominated the top positions in Class X results. As per the chairman of the education board Suresh Soni, in top positions there are 23 girls and 14 boys.

Tanu from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti, in the Nagrota Bagwan area of Kangra topped by scoring 98.7 per cent marks (691/700), while Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopalnangar, in Hamirpur scored 98.57% (690/700) and secured the second position.

Vansh Gupta from Glory Public School, Bilaspur, scored 98.43% (689/700), Shagun Rana from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti, in Nagrota Bagwan and Anisha Sharma from government high school, Pantehra, from Ghumarwin area of Bilaspur district were jointly placed at third position.

Himachal CM Jai Ram has congratulated the students. Jai Ram Thakur also congratulated the girl students who outshined the boys in this examination as out of total 37 students in the merit list of first 10 places, 23 were girl students.

Chief Minister said that the students who could not get success in this examination should not get disheartened but study with more dedication and commitment so that they could perform better next time.