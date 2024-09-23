Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has ridiculed Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s recent allegations, accusing her of spreading false and misleading information. Singh demanded that the actress-turned-politician either provide evidence to support her claim that state government funds are being funnelled to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi or face a defamation lawsuit.

“Kangana must either prove her baseless claims or prepare for legal action. Her remarks are nothing more than an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Sonia Gandhi,” Singh stated during a media interaction at the state Congress headquarters. He also took a personal swipe at the MP, saying, “Kangana’s statements suggest she has become mentally bankrupt. Her repeated inflammatory comments are likely a result of her limited education.”

The controversy arose after Kangana alleged that financial aid provided by the Central government to Himachal Pradesh was being diverted to Sonia Gandhi. Singh outright dismissed the accusation, explaining that the funds from the Centre are allocated under the strict guidelines of the Line of Credit (LOC). “There is no room for misappropriation, and I challenge Kangana to prove even the misuse of a single rupee,” Singh asserted.

Singh further mocked Kangana’s current visit to the state, implying that she was in Himachal Pradesh to “mourn” after one of her films was reportedly banned by the censor board. He remarked that Kangana has a history of making unverified claims on sensitive issues and reminded her that she had previously been reprimanded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command for similar statements.

With his rebuttal, Singh has intensified the political row, making it clear that the Congress party will not hesitate to take legal action against what they perceive as an orchestrated smear campaign against Sonia Gandhi.