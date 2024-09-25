Solan: In a significant move toward expanding global education opportunities, Shoolini University has partnered with the University of Melbourne to offer a 2+2 dual degree programme. This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind initiative globally, allowing students to earn a University of Melbourne BSc Advanced (Honours) degree through an innovative study model.

The programme follows a 2+2-year structure, where students spend their first two years at Shoolini University, focusing on a broad general science curriculum. The final two years are completed at the University of Melbourne, where students delve into specialised areas of science. This model offers not only rigorous academic training but also valuable international exposure and networking opportunities. The first batch of students has already begun their studies.

A delegation from the University of Melbourne, led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Michael Wesley and Dean of Science Professor Moira O’Bryan, visited Shoolini University to interact with the students and explore future opportunities for academic collaboration. As part of the visit, the delegation inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Future Center Building, alongside the Shoolini Melbourne Teaching and Learning Hub, both of which aim to foster innovation and research partnerships.

Discussions between the two universities focused on expanding research collaborations in key fields like chemistry, biology, and AI. The visit underscores the deepening relationship between the institutions, which share a vision of creating transformative educational experiences.

Professor O’Bryan, in her address to the students, expressed excitement about the programme and praised Shoolini University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Atul Khosla, for his leadership in establishing this international partnership. “This dual degree programme is a reflection of our shared mission to advance education and research, and I look forward to welcoming the students to Melbourne,” she said.

Shoolini University’s Pro-Chancellor, Vishal Anand, highlighted the importance of this collaboration in providing global exposure for students and faculty. “Our partnership with the University of Melbourne opens new doors for innovation and growth, allowing our students to learn and excel on the global stage,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Atul Khosla noted that the partnership is a milestone in Shoolini University’s ongoing efforts to create a world-class learning environment. “This collaboration offers unparalleled opportunities for our students to engage in cutting-edge research and gain a world-class education,” he remarked.