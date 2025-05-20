Dharamshala — The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will revise the annual result of Class 12 after a major error was found in the evaluation of the English paper. The revised result will be declared in two days.

The decision was taken after teacher organisations, private school associations, and parents raised concerns about unusually low marks in English. In a press conference held in Dharamshala on Tuesday, Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma admitted that due to human error, the answer key of the cancelled March 8 paper was used for evaluation instead of the re-conducted exam.

“As a result, 16 marks related to multiple-choice questions were not added to the students’ scores,” Sharma said. “We regret the inconvenience caused to students. Most of them will see an increase in marks in the revised result, and the pass percentage will also go up. No student’s marks will be reduced.”

He added that the final merit list will be issued along with the revised results, replacing the temporary list released earlier. Disciplinary action will be taken against staff members responsible for the negligence. Education Minister Rohit Thakur had also raised the issue of low marks in English with the board.

The Class 12 English exam, scheduled for March 8, was cancelled after a bundle of its question papers was mistakenly opened at a school in Chuwari, Chamba district, during Class 10 exams. Though the exam was later re-conducted, the evaluation was wrongly done using the answer key of the cancelled paper.

After an internal inquiry confirmed the mistake, the board corrected the results. Students and parents who demanded transparency now hope the revised outcome will reflect a fair assessment.