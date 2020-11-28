Are you seeking admission at top Master of Business Administration (MBA) colleges? And you think that without a good CAT result 2020 you won’t be able to get into any of the top colleges? Well, that’s not completely true. While the Common Admission Test (CAT) is the best way to get a seat at most of the top MBA colleges in India, there are plenty other colleges which provide admissions regardless of your CAT result 2020.

Also, certain colleges conduct their entrance exams while others provide direct admissions based on management quota. If you are aspiring to pursue MBA from the top B-schools, but not sure about which one would be the best to get into, without worrying about CAT result 2020, then check out the list below.

CAT Result 2020 not required in these Top MBA Colleges

Getting admission at any IIM without CAT is not possible, but you can still get admission to top private MBA colleges. Here are the details of best MBA universities in India where you can get a seat without CAT result 2020:

School of Management Studies (SMS)

School of Management Studies, located in Lucknow, was established in 2008. The college is ranked 32 amongst the top 50 B-Schools in India. It offers admission to MBA in HRM, International Business, Marketing, Finance, and Information Technology programmes.

Location Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Courses Offered MBA, PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, AIMA, ATMA Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 75,380 (First Year)

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)

EDII Ahmedabad is an autonomous institute offering a full-time fellowship programme in management. The institute also offers a PGDM course (2 years) in Development Studies (DS) and Business Entrepreneurship (BE) specializations. For admission into PGDM course, the institute considers scores of various examinations apart from CAT result 2020.

Location Gandhinagar, Gujarat Courses Offered FPM, PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted PGDM – CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, AIMA, ATMA FPM – ERAT (Entrepreneurship Research Aptitude Test) Application Mode Online and Offline Course Fees INR 2,08,500 (First Year)

Acharya Bangalore Business School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore Business School is considered amongst the 40 Best Private Business institutes in India. The institute is known to provide excellent academics and training to students. Recently, the university has also acquired a placement rate of 100%. It will take admission without depending on the CAT result 2020.

Location Bangalore, Karnataka Courses Offered MBA, PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, XAT, KMAT, MAT, CMAT Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 8,10,000 (First Year)

Doon Business School (DBS)

Doon Business School, situated in Dehradun is a prestigious institute offering postgraduate courses in MBA, and PGDM regardless of CAT result 2020. The university has a placement record of 100% and aims to provide the best technical and managerial skills to students.

Location Dehradun, Uttrakhand Courses Offered MBA, PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, GMAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT Application Mode Online and Offline Course Fees INR 2,60,000 (First Year)

PSG Institute of Management (PSGIM)

PSGIM situated in Coimbatore is the first university to achieve ACBSP International accreditation in India. The institute is situated amidst a beautiful environment and also provides various top-notch amenities to the students. Admissions to all full-time, part-time MBA courses as well as PGDM courses take place without considering CAT result 2020.

Location Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Courses Offered MBA, PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, MAT Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 8,00,000 (Total)

Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS)

AIMS, Bangalore has been ranked 18 amongst the top B-Schools in India by Business World. The university has highly experienced faculty members, which ensure comprehensive and quality education to the students. AIMS also attracts various top global recruiters for student placements every year.

Location Bangalore, Karnataka Courses Offered MBA Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, MAT, XAT Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 9,00,000 (Total)

GITAM Institute of Management (GIM)

GITAM Institute of Management, established in 1988 is surrounded by a lush green campus. It offers MBA in various specializations including HRM, International Banking & Finance, International Business, Hospital management, Business Analytics, etc. to students without CAT result 2020. The institute has also collaborated with various foreign colleges for student exchange programmes.

Location Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Courses Offered MBA Entrance Exams Accepted GMAT, CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, GIM Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 3,60,000 (First Year)

Birla Institute of Technology (BIT)

Birla Institute of Technology, located in Mesra is ranked 58th for management education by NIRF. The institute offers admissions to MBA in four specializations namely Finance, HRM, Operations, and marketing without CAT result 2020. It even runs a Campus Recruitment Programme, to provide jobs and internships to its students.

Location Ranchi, Jharkhand Courses Offered MBA Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 2,76,000 (First Year)

Eastern Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM)

EIILM Kolkata is one of the most popular institutes for MBA in India. The institute has been awarded by multiple leading publications for the quality of the education and facilities it provides. Admissions to an MBA course at EIILM is based on the entrance test score and personal interview performance of the applicant.

Location Kolkata, West Bengal Courses Offered MBA, PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, MAT, ATMA Application Mode Offline Course Fees INR 5,25,000 (Total)

Institute of Marketing & Management (IMM)

IMM is a premier institute situated in South Delhi offering admissions to its courses without a CAT Result 2020. The institute has been churning out skilled and trained professionals to the corporate world for the last 50 years. The campus of IIM is built with state-of-art infrastructure amidst beautiful scenic views. Currently, IMM offers PGDM in 6 different specializations.

Location New Delhi, Delhi NCR Courses Offered PGDM Entrance Exams Accepted CAT, MAT, ATMA, XAT, CMAT Application Mode Online Course Fees INR 7,50,000 (Total)

These are other popular b-schools from where you can pursue an MBA without getting stressed about the CAT Result 2020. Hence, even if you don’t score well in CAT, or take up any other entrance examination, or do not appear for any exam at all, you still can get admission at some of the best MBA colleges in India.