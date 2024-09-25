Mandi — A tragic incident occurred in Kaloh village of Sarkaghat in Mandi district on Wednesday morning when a couple, Sanjeev Kumar, 45, and his wife Neelam Kumari, drowned after falling into a well near their home.

According to local reports, Sanjeev was filling water when he lost his footing and fell into the 35-foot deep well. Concerned about his absence, Neelam went to check on him. Upon discovering her husband submerged, she attempted to rescue him but slipped and fell in as well.

When the couple failed to return home, Sanjeev’s mother, Leela Devi, became alarmed and went to the well. Mother alarmed nearby villagers. Despite their efforts to pull the couple from the well, both were pronounced dead.

DSP Sarkaghat Sanjeev Gautam confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. They leave behind a 21-year-old son pursuing his higher education and an elderly mother.