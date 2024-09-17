Solan: Tensions escalated in Solan as members of the Sarv Hindu Samaj and Vyapar Mandal staged a protest, demanding a strict crackdown on unregistered migrants living in the district. The protest was organized in response to the recent lathi charge on protesters in Sanjauli, Shimla, and also called for urgent action against migrants residing without proper documentation.

The protest began in the morning, with shops across Solan remaining closed from 9 AM to 12 noon. Protesters gathered at Children’s Park, carrying saffron flags, and started a rally that moved through key areas, including the old bus stand and Kotlanala Chowk. The crowd chanted slogans and voiced concerns about the growing number of unregistered migrants in the district, calling for immediate police action to verify their status.

During the protest, tensions flared as clashes erupted at several points. Near the old bus stand, one person was reportedly beaten up for misbehaving with the crowd. In front of a mosque near the old bus stand, protesters also chanted the Hanuman Chalisa, further heightening the charged atmosphere. Police commandos were deployed at various locations to maintain order.

At the protest’s conclusion, a memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, outlining three key demands: the removal of illegal vendors from Solan’s streets, the introduction of stricter laws regarding shop rentals and illegal construction, and the immediate registration of migrants living in the district. Protesters gave authorities a 10-day deadline to address their demands or face further demonstrations.