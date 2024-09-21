Dharamshala/Nagarota Bagwan: The protests against the illegal construction of mosques in Himachal Pradesh are intensifying, with demonstrations spreading to multiple locations. On Friday, members of the Sanatan Ekta Sabha, Lok Seva Samiti, Hindu Vyapar Mandal, and local residents staged protests in Dharamshala and Nagarota Bagwan, demanding action against what they claim are unauthorized constructions.

In Nagarota, tensions escalated as protesters tore down a banner from a shop belonging to a member of a specific community and wrote objectionable slogans on its shutter. Some protesters even attempted to pelt stones at the shop, but local police intervened and dispersed the crowd before the situation could escalate further. To maintain peace and order, the police deployed personnel at key points across the city.

Dharamshala Sees Rally and Slogans

In Dharamshala’s Kotwali Bazaar, local business owners closed their shops and took to the streets, with shops remaining shut until noon. The businessmen, along with other social organizations, marched through the streets, chanting slogans of “Hindu-Hindu Bhai-Bhai.” The rally culminated at Fawwara Chowk, where the group recited the Hanuman Chalisa five times.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Nagarota, where after a round of sloganeering, the protesters sat down at the old bus stand and Gandhi Maidan site to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. In both locations, the demonstrations included opposition to renting homes and shops to members of a particular community.

At the district headquarters in Dharamshala, representatives of the Kotwali Bazaar Vyapar Mandal submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding action against illegal constructions in mosques and calling for an investigation into the migrants residing in the area. Narendra Jamwal, President of Vyapar Mandal, along with other business leaders, highlighted concerns over the increasing number of migrants who, according to them, are paying unusually high rents.

Jamwal and his colleagues expressed suspicions that many of the migrants have similar birth dates and raised concerns about their activities. The Vyapar Mandal urged the authorities to take stricter action to regulate the inflow of migrants and investigate their backgrounds thoroughly.

Darlaghat and Hamirpur Join the Protests

In Darlaghat, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch held a peaceful protest, raising concerns about the growing presence of outsiders in the area. As part of their demonstration, the local people gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, adding their voices to the statewide movement.

Meanwhile, in Hamirpur, there were reports of potential protests near the Matahani Mosque. Muslim community members had requested security from the police, fearing unrest. In response, the police increased security and set up barricades near the State Selection Commission office, preventing the protesters from advancing further.

FIR Filed Against Protest Leaders in Nerwa

On the following day, Friday, the police registered an FIR against several individuals, including Karni Sena state president Mukesh Khuranta, for protests in Nerwa. Mukesh, along with former Hindu Jagran Manch office bearer Kamal Gautam, was accused of making statements that hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community during a protest near the Dundi Mata Temple.

Both leaders have been charged with inciting tension through their speeches, which allegedly contributed to the ongoing unrest surrounding the mosque constructions. Authorities are continuing their investigation, while protesters vow to keep up their demonstrations until action is taken against the illegal constructions.