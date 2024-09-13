Suresh Kashyap Condemns Government’s Handling of Sanjauli Mosque Protests

Shimla – Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has refuted allegations made by Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, calling them baseless and accusing the Congress minister of spreading lies to cover his own failures. Thakur suggested that Singh is under pressure from the Congress high command, fearing removal from his ministerial post due to his mismanagement of the Sanjauli mosque controversy.

“The Congress minister is trying to shift the blame onto us for his shortcomings. He is now changing his statements under the weight of the high command’s displeasure,” said Thakur. He claimed that after Singh’s remarks in the Assembly, the minister has been pressured by the Congress leadership, which has reportedly instructed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to consider removing him from his post.

Thakur further alleged that the Sukhu government is attempting “damage control” by having Singh issue false statements, but maintained that the truth of the situation remains clear. “The Congress is using these tactics to hide their own failures. The Chief Minister, the ministers, and the Congress party have all been exposed in the Sanjauli mosque case,” he said.

The opposition leader also pointed to the widespread public outrage over the government’s handling of protests related to the mosque’s unauthorized construction. Thakur criticized the government’s response, including the recent police lathi charge on protestors, saying that the government has failed to respect and understand public sentiments. “Rather than taking swift action against illegal construction, the government continues to hurt public feelings,” Thakur added.

Echoing similar sentiments, former state BJP president Suresh Kashyap also condemned the Sukhu government for its handling of the mosque dispute and the subsequent protests in Sanjauli. Kashyap accused the state administration of failing to anticipate the massive demonstration organized by Hindu organizations and questioned why schools were not closed in the area despite the expected unrest.

“The administration left no stone unturned in harassing the public. The lathi charge on protestors, as well as the use of water cannons, was unjustified and condemnable,” Kashyap said. He added that many innocent people were injured in the crackdown, including a woman who was beaten while trying to return to her home.

Kashyap called for strict government action against the mosque’s illegal construction, stating that the public’s anger over the issue is rising, and the government’s mismanagement is only worsening the situation.