An all-party meeting chaired by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unanimously agreed to form a joint committee to draft a policy framework for street vendors across the state. The meeting, attended by key leaders from Congress, BJP and CPI(M), focused on regulating street vending activities in a legal and organized manner to address the concerns of both vendors and local communities.

The resolution passed during the meeting, calls for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to establish a joint committee. This committee will be responsible for creating a comprehensive policy for street vendors, ensuring their rights while promoting public order. It aims to resolve the challenges related to unregulated street vending, including the allocation of designated vending zones and guidelines for vendors operating in urban and rural areas.

Addressing Street Vendor Challenges

The policy framework will focus on balancing the rights of street vendors with the need for organized public spaces. The joint committee will examine issues like overcrowding in key areas, ensuring legal protections for vendors, and reducing conflicts arising from unregulated vending practices. This move is seen as a step towards fostering a more harmonious environment in busy urban centers while safeguarding the livelihoods of street vendors.

Sanjauli Dispute Resolution

In addition to the street vendor policy, the ongoing Sanjauli dispute in Shimla was also discussed during the meeting. A legal resolution to the issue was emphasized, with leaders agreeing that the matter should be settled promptly to maintain peace in the region. The Sanjauli dispute has been a source of local tension, and the all-party consensus was that a peaceful and lawful solution should be pursued.

Call for Peace and Harmony in the State

A joint statement issued after the meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in Himachal Pradesh. The leaders acknowledged that Himachal has always been a state known for its mutual brotherhood and peaceful coexistence. They appealed to the public to continue upholding these values, stressing that no community or religion should face discrimination as long as they operate within the law.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that all political parties have a shared responsibility in maintaining the state’s peaceful environment. He acknowledged that recent tensions had escalated due to local political agendas but reassured the public that measures are being taken to restore calm and address the root causes of the disputes.