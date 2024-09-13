Police Release Video of Stone Pelting During Protest

Shimla: In the ongoing Sanjauli Illegal mosque case in Shimla, police have registered four FIRs after thousands of people gathered to protest despite the imposition of Section 163. Among the 43 accused are prominent figures, including the former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation. The charges include illegal demonstration, attacking and injuring police personnel, and inciting violence against a particular community.

The protest took place in the Sanjauli market area, where demonstrators clashed with the police. The police have released a video showing stone pelting by the protesters, which is being used to identify those involved in the violent incidents.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the developments, stating, “The protesters attacked police personnel, forcing us to use necessary measures to maintain law and order. A case has been registered against those involved in illegal demonstrations and assaults on police officers, and further investigation is ongoing.”

With the investigation underway, police have indicated that more individuals could be named in the case as new evidence comes to light. The video footage is expected to play a crucial role in identifying the remaining culprits.