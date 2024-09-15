An FIR has been filed today at the Kotkhai police station against the social media account “@TeamSaath” for posting an objectionable message labelling ‘Nati’ performers as terrorists. The traditional dance, performed during the religious festival of “Jagra,” is a cherished cultural practice in Himachal Pradesh, and the post has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the people, sparking widespread outrage.

Hindutva Terrorists on the prowl in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Am5lxmJfM9 — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) September 14, 2024

The offensive post is seen as an attempt to incite social discord, drawing strong condemnation from across the state. ‘Nati,’ a dance integral to Himachal Pradesh’s cultural and spiritual identity, is a sacred tradition that has been passed down through generations, especially during religious celebrations like Jagra. Equating such an important part of the state’s heritage with terrorism has struck a nerve with many, who view the comment as an affront to their beliefs and values.

BJP leader Chetan Bragta has lodged an FIR at Kotkhai police station, demanding strict legal measures against those responsible for the hateful post. “Such irresponsible and divisive behaviour on social media will not be tolerated,” Bragta stated. He emphasized the importance of preserving the sanctity and respect for cultural and religious practices, warning that those who attempt to undermine social harmony would face legal consequences.

In his statement, Bragta also urged the public to refrain from engaging in or promoting negative content that could fuel discord. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and respect in society, stressing the importance of upholding religious harmony.

The police are now investigating the incident, and strong legal action is expected to be taken against the individuals responsible for the post. Meanwhile, calls for restraint and unity continue to resonate across the state as communities rally to protect their cultural heritage from malicious attacks.