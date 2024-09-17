Solan: The Solan Police have registered cases against the Vyapar Mandal President and several Hindu Samaj leaders after their protest in Solan escalated beyond the approved parameters. The protest, which was initially meant to follow a designated route and remain peaceful, veered off course as participants raised objectionable slogans targeting a particular community and extended the rally beyond the permitted time.

According to police reports, the rally was scheduled to start at Children’s Park and end at Purana Bus Stand, passing through Upper Bazaar. However, during the protest, which was led by Vyapar Mandal President and other Hindu Samaj representatives, demonstrators deviated from the approved route and marched towards Kotlanala and Thodo Ground. Despite police efforts to persuade the protestors to stick to the designated path and time, the rally continued past the authorized noon deadline.

Also Read: Protesters Demand Crackdown on Unregistered Migrants in Solan

Adding to the disorder, tensions escalated on Mall Road when protestors were involved in a scuffle with an individual. The situation worsened when some participants marked several shops near the old bus stand with cross marks and damaged hoardings outside various establishments. A video capturing these actions, including the slogans directed at a particular community, has since gone viral on social media, sparking concern and outrage.

The Solan Police confirmed that a case has been registered at Police Station Sadar Solan. The charges against the protest organizers include deviating from the approved route, failing to adhere to the rally’s permitted schedule, and inciting unrest by raising objectionable slogans.

SP Gaurav Singh stated, “We took action after the protestors violated the agreed-upon route and time and engaged in activities that disrupted public order. Legal proceedings are underway to ensure accountability for these violations.”