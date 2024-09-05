Shimla – A fresh controversy has emerged around the multi-storey parking lot at Tutikandi, with allegations of commercial misuse being raised during the ongoing Himachal Pradesh Assembly session. On Wednesday, Indora MLA Malender Rajan questioned the Public Works Department (PWD) about the contractor’s handling of the parking facility, highlighting irregularities in its use.

MLA Rajan specifically inquired about when the parking lot was tendered and how many floors have been designated for commercial purposes. In response, the PWD provided a written statement detailing that the tender for the parking facility, located at the bypass crossing, was issued on December 3, 2019, for ten years. According to the department, the sixth through tenth floors are reserved for parking, while only the eleventh floor is meant for commercial activities.

Concerns arose when it was discovered that the contractor had allegedly been using other floors, meant for parking, for commercial purposes. The Municipal Corporation of Shimla has already formed a committee to investigate the alleged irregularities. The committee’s inspection will determine whether the contractor has leased parking spaces to shopkeepers, a matter which has led to verbal complaints from the public.

The parking lot was constructed using a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and irregularities in it raised questions about the management and proper utilization of this public facility. The Municipal Corporation has stated that formal action will be taken against the contractor once the committee completes its inspection.