Death tally crosses 1100, active caseload 5,223

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 12 Covid deaths on Saturday and now 1102 Covid patients have died in the state.

As per the NHM report, 4 Covid patients have died in Kagnra district, three each in Shimla and Una districts and one each died in Kullu and Hamirpur.

44 years old Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with Diabetic foot in Kullu and 45 years old male Covid patients among the 12 Covid deaths.

The state has reported 941 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. Solan district has tested 195 positive cases, Kangra 144 and Mandi 134 new positive virus cases. All these three districts have recently conducted Municipal Corporation elections.

Shimla and Hamirpur recorded 97 cases each, Una 85, Bilaspur 82, Sirmour 59, Lahaul-Spiti 7 and Kinnaur district reported 3 virus cases.

With this sudden spurt in cases, now State has 5223 active caseloads.