Nerwa witnesses protests over Sanjauli Mosque dispute as Hindu organizations demand verification of migrants and removal of illegal encroachments.

Nerwa – The ongoing Sanjauli Mosque dispute took center stage in Nerwa on Wednesday as locals held a massive protest rally, demanding immediate action against illegal encroachments and verification of migrants in the region. The protest was part of a larger outcry across various towns in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Solan, Mandi, and Palampur, over illegal constructions and rising tensions in the state.

Led by Karni Sena president Mukesh Khuranta, the protest saw participants marching through Nerwa market, raising slogans and calling for action. Khuranta emphasized the need for a peaceful protest while urging the entire Hindu community to join and show their solidarity in large numbers. “Today’s rally is to express our growing anger at the inaction of the administration. We demand swift and effective action on the illegal encroachments that have plagued our region,” he said.

Locals raised serious concerns over migrants allegedly encroaching on forest and Public Works Department (PWD) land and living there illegally. They demanded immediate verification of these migrants and clearance of the illegally occupied land. BJP leader Amit Chauhan supported these demands, asserting, “This is not just a local issue; it’s a state-wide problem. We are not against migrants, but there must be proper verification. Illegal occupations on government land cannot be tolerated, and the administration must act now.”

Chauhan further elaborated on the encroachment issue, pointing out that it wasn’t limited to the Sanjauli Mosque area. “There are reports of migrants living on encroached land in Nerwa and Chopal regions, and the government is aware of it. The forest and PWD lands have been occupied without any action from authorities. We are standing here because we want our land back and to ensure the law is upheld,” he added.

The issue of encroachment has also led to significant disruption in the daily lives of residents. Nerwa market has become a hotspot for illegal vendors, resulting in constant traffic congestion. Protesters accused these vendors of adding to the chaos and creating an unbearable situation in the marketplace. “The market is choked because of illegal vendors, and the authorities have done nothing about it. We demand the immediate removal of these vendors and the restoration of order,” one of the protestors said.

Protestors cautioned that if timely action is not taken, the situation could worsen. “The administration has been sitting on these complaints for years. Now we are at a breaking point,” another protester warned.

Further intensifying their demands, protesters like Sahil, a local resident, expressed concern over migrants allegedly using fake Aadhaar cards to settle in nearby areas, such as Kotkhai’s Gumma, and potentially in Nerwa as well. “Fake Aadhaar cards are being used by migrants to live here illegally. This is a matter of national security, and we are urging the administration to conduct a thorough police verification of all migrants in the region,” Sahil said.

Additionally, there were allegations of bogus voter registrations in Nerwa region as well. “We are calling for an immediate review of voter registrations. There are many instances of fake voters being added to the rolls, and this needs to be addressed to ensure fair elections,” the protesters claimed.

Protesters claimed that despite repeated grievances, the administration, along with the Forest Department and PWD, failed to act on the issue. Even though some mosques have been declared illegal by the Municipal Corporation, there has been no action to demolish them or rectify the encroachments, further eroding public trust in the authorities.

Protestors echoed concerns, saying, “The administration has failed to take any concrete steps despite knowing about these illegal constructions for over a decade. It raises serious questions about the intent and integrity of those responsible for upholding the law.”

Protesters issued a stern warning to the administration, demanding immediate and decisive action. They called for the removal of illegal constructions, verification of migrants, and action against those responsible for permitting the encroachments. “We will not stand by as illegal activities continue unchecked. If the government does not respond, we will launch statewide protests. This is just the beginning,” protestors said.

With protests spreading to other cities in Himachal Pradesh, the Nerwa rally underscores the growing unrest among locals who feel that their concerns have been ignored. The administration now faces mounting pressure to act swiftly on both the mosque dispute and the broader issue of illegal encroachments, or risk further escalation of the protests.