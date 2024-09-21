Shimla: A significant step towards sustainable agriculture in the Himalayan region is set to take place in Shimla, where key stakeholders from Himachal Pradesh will converge for a one-day workshop. The event, being organized by the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), is part of the Himalayan Agroecology Initiative. This initiative aims to equip farmers with tools to face the challenges posed by climate change while promoting sustainable food systems.

Dr. J.C. Rana, India’s representative for Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture, emphasized the workshop’s importance: “This is a crucial opportunity for policymakers, farmers, and entrepreneurs to collaborate in building a resilient agricultural future for the Himalayas. By working together, we can safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of farmers while addressing critical environmental issues.”

The Himalayan Agroecology Initiative seeks to ensure access to essential resources like land, water, and healthy soils, while also promoting climate-resilient ecosystems. “Our focus is not just on improving agricultural practices but on creating fairer and more sustainable supply chains and reducing food waste,” said Dr. Rana. He also highlighted that the initiative will help build climate-resilient ecosystems and promote healthy diets for all.

According to Dr. Rana, “The workshop in Shimla is an important milestone for Himachal Pradesh as we gather data and insights that will shape the state’s participation in this forward-looking initiative.” The event will bring together government officials, farmers, and agricultural scientists to form a strong foundation for the agroecological roadmap.

The finalized roadmap for agroecological food systems will cover multiple Indian Himalayan states, including Himachal Pradesh, and is expected to be launched in early 2025 in New Delhi with participation from high-level officials across India, Nepal, and Bhutan.