Palampur: Agriculture University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Sundernagar (Mandi) was awarded the Best Project for the execution of projects funded by NABARD under Farm Sector Promotion Fund in the State.

NABARD and the Agriculture University Palampur had signed an MoU in 2019 on a project worth Rs. 24.90 lakh to make agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

Since the implementation of the project, 28 off-campus training programs benefiting around 1300 farmers and 10 on-campus skill development training for 300 farmers on mushroom cultivation were organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sundarnagar.

Prof H.K. Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor said that it was encouraging that about 70 per cent of trained farmers have adopted the cultivation of button mushroom and oyster mushroom commercially and 20 trainees have been working as ambassadors of NABARD and KVK and they further trained more than 500 farmers across the district. Apart from this, about 50 self-help groups are now actively working to promote mushroom cultivation.

The Vice-Chancellor while congratulating Dr Pankaj Sood, Programme Coordinator, expressed the hope that NABARD will allocate more funds to the University for the execution of such farmer-friendly projects.