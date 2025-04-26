Shimla — Defying government orders, a large number of primary teachers protested at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Saturday under the banner of the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Association. Raising slogans in support of their demands, the teachers expressed their opposition to the recent administrative restructuring of the education directorates.

Despite prior warnings issued by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, the protest went ahead. Taking serious note of the defiance, the government has ordered strict action against the participating teachers. As per the directions issued, one day’s salary of all teachers involved in the protest will be deducted. In addition, teachers who made statements against the government, its policies, or programs during the demonstration will face immediate suspension and strict disciplinary proceedings.

The Director of School Education has been instructed to identify the teachers who participated in the protest. Deputy Directors of Education across districts have been tasked with monitoring teachers who refuse to comply with official duties. The government has also made it clear that those refusing to perform non-teaching tasks such as online work, digital attendance marking, and Mid-Day Meal (MDM) responsibilities will face premature retirement.

Earlier, the Education Secretary had warned that participation in Saturday’s protest would be treated as misconduct and a violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Notices had also been issued to Primary Teachers Association President Jagdish Sharma and General Secretary Sanjay, cautioning against the planned demonstration. However, the teachers moved ahead with the protest regardless.

The government has termed the refusal by union leaders and teachers to carry out assigned duties as a serious breach of discipline. Officials said the administration is taking a tough stance to ensure adherence to its directives and maintain order within the education system.