Shimla: In a significant breakthrough, the Shimla district police and the Anti Narcotics Task Force have apprehended a notorious drug trafficker with links to Pakistan. The accused, identified as Shahi Mahatma, has been at the center of a Chitta smuggling network that spans from Pakistan to Himachal Pradesh. His arrest comes as part of a coordinated effort to dismantle a growing cross-border drug trafficking ring that has plagued the region.

Shahi Mahatma, also known as Shashi Mahatma or Shashi Negi, is a resident of Bijauri Rantari village in Rohru, Shimla district. He has been orchestrating the smuggling of Chitta from Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir into Shimla for an extended period. His network primarily used local addicts and unemployed youths to distribute the drugs across the region. The police had been monitoring his activities for several weeks and arrested him after an investigation revealed his deep involvement in the trade.

Arrest of Accomplice Leads to Kingpin

Mahatma’s arrest follows the apprehension of his accomplice, Muddasir Ahmed, who was caught with 468 grams of Chitta in Kotkhai earlier in the week. Ahmed, a resident of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, was transporting the Chitta to Rohru under Mahatma’s instructions. When the police stopped Ahmed’s taxi and conducted a search, they initially found nothing, but a thorough inspection uncovered the Chitta hidden near his private parts.

The consignment seized from Ahmed has been valued at approximately ₹18 lakh, making it the second-largest drug bust in the state, following a 1,100-gram Chitta haul in Nurpur earlier. The drugs were being smuggled from Pakistan, where Mahatma is believed to have established direct connections with traffickers during his extended stay in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Infiltrating Cross-Border Drug Networks

Police believe that Mahatma had been residing in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir for an extended period, where he became deeply entrenched in a Chitta smuggling network. During his time there, the accused reportedly forged connections with cross-border traffickers and facilitated the smuggling of Chitta from Pakistan into India. His stay in these border regions enabled him to become a key player in the smuggling operations, using his knowledge and contacts to funnel drugs from Pakistan into Himachal Pradesh.

Long-Running Smuggling Network

Police also believe Mahatma has been operating this drug network for several years, with a particular focus on smuggling Chitta from across the border into Himachal Pradesh. His arrest is considered a major victory for the police, who have been struggling to curb the rise of narcotics trafficking in the region. Nine individuals previously arrested in five different Chitta smuggling cases in the district are also believed to be part of Mahatma’s syndicate.

Mahatma’s modus operandi involved recruiting vulnerable individuals, such as drug addicts and unemployed youths, to work as couriers, moving the drugs through difficult-to-detect routes. His network stretched from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir and ultimately into Shimla, a region that has seen a troubling rise in drug-related incidents in recent years.

Investigation and Future Actions

The arrest of Mahatma marks a major turning point in the police’s efforts to dismantle this drug syndicate. The authorities are now focusing on unravelling the full extent of Mahatma’s operations and identifying other members of his network. The police and Anti Narcotics Task Force believe that further investigations will reveal more about the routes and methods used to smuggle Chitta into Himachal Pradesh, as well as additional arrests of key players in the network.

The police have expressed concern over the increasing infiltration of drugs into the state from across the border, and Mahatma’s arrest is seen as a significant step in curbing this trend. The investigation into his activities is ongoing, with the police determined to crack down on the Chitta trade and protect the youth of Himachal Pradesh from falling prey to drug addiction. This case highlights the growing cross-border drug trafficking issue and the need for continued vigilance in the fight against narcotics.