Dharamshala: Former Chief Minister and Union Minister Shanta Kumar has called for the implementation of stringent population control measures, citing concerns over the growing imbalance between the Hindu and Muslim populations in India. Addressing the issue, Kumar warned that unchecked population growth, particularly among Muslims, could lead to serious socio-political challenges for the country.

Kumar referred to recent threats made by certain Muslim leaders, who reportedly stated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government would end by 2027 due to the increasing Muslim population. He described this development as alarming, adding that if the population and mentality remain unchanged, it could result in demands for the creation of “another Pakistan” in India.

“The Muslim population is rising faster than the Hindu population due to practices like multiple marriages and larger families,” Kumar stated. He emphasized the urgency for the Indian government to enact a law to control population growth. If immediate legislation is not feasible, Kumar suggested an alternative: families with more than two children should be denied government benefits and barred from contesting elections.

Kumar linked the rising population to worsening poverty and unemployment in the country, despite efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He argued that the rapid population increase is the root cause of these issues. “This mentality of uncontrolled growth is more dangerous than poverty and unemployment,” he said, urging both the government and citizens to take immediate action.