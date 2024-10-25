Electricity Employees to Halt Services at Night, Protests Against Abolished Posts to Intensify

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board employees are set to escalate their protests against the government, driven by fears of privatization and job cuts. Beginning October 28, workers plan to stage statewide demonstrations if their long-standing demands are not addressed. The United Front of Engineers and Employees, representing both engineers and employees of the board, has issued a stern ultimatum to the government during an emergency meeting held on Thursday.

One of the key issues fueling the unrest is the possibility of the electricity board being handed over to private companies, a move the employees have vowed to resist. “We will not allow the board to be dissolved and privatized,” said Lokesh Thakur, President of the United Front. General Secretary Hiralal Verma echoed this sentiment, warning that there is growing resentment among workers due to the government’s inaction on their demands.

The primary demand from the employees is the immediate reinstatement of 51 abolished engineering cadre posts, as per the official notification issued on October 16, 2024. In addition, they are calling for the withdrawal of orders that would lay off 81 outsourced drivers, many of whom have served the board for more than a decade. The protesters are also demanding the restoration of the old pension system and insisting that no property should be transferred without the United Front’s consultation, as stipulated in the 2010 Electricity Board Transfer Scheme.

Other key issues include the immediate start of the selection process for 1,030 sanctioned posts of T/Mate and the filling of other vacant posts across the board. Employees are also demanding the release of their long-overdue pension and salary arrears.

In an effort to pressure the government, electricity board employees have already begun a “work to rule” protest, where they refuse to provide field services between 6 PM and 9 AM. As a result, the electricity supply in various parts of the state is beginning to show signs of disruption, especially during nighttime hours. The workers have also halted the ongoing Know Your Customer (KYC) project for consumers.

“If the government and board management continue to ignore our demands, we will be forced to intensify the protest further,” Verma stated, warning of more severe actions in the coming days if the situation remains unresolved.

The United Front has called upon the state government and the management of the electricity board to take immediate and responsible action to avoid escalating tensions and preserve industrial peace across Himachal Pradesh. With essential services already affected, the prospect of a prolonged protest looms large if negotiations do not yield a timely resolution.