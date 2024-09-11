Shimla – Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has strongly condemned the use of lathi charge and water cannons on unarmed protesters during the recent demonstrations in Sanjauli over the illegal construction of a mosque. Thakur criticized the state government’s handling of the situation, accusing it of acting in a biased and heavy-handed manner from the beginning.

Calling the use of force “unfortunate,” Thakur expressed disappointment at the government’s failure to take appropriate action regarding the mosque, which, according to him, is not legal. “Instead of resolving the issue lawfully, the Chief Minister chose to threaten protesters, hurting public sentiments and escalating the situation by vowing to deal with them strictly. This is a complete failure of the government,” Thakur stated.

The protest, which began as a demonstration by local residents against the alleged illegal mosque construction, quickly turned violent as protesters clashed with police. The opposition leader criticized the government for its lack of sensitivity and understanding, noting that public sentiment was apparent from the first day of the protest. He emphasized that the state government’s dismissive approach allowed the situation to spiral out of control.

Thakur also raised serious concerns about the lack of action against the people residing in the mosque building, some of whom, he claimed, were involved in a violent altercation with a local resident. The resident was severely injured, and the assailants reportedly took refuge in the mosque. “Reports are suggesting that those living in the building are not well-identified, with concerns about whether they could be Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals. Why did the government halt the registration and verification process for migrants, which was initiated by the previous administration?” Thakur questioned.

Further criticizing the government’s approach, Thakur accused the Chief Minister of ignoring public concerns and failing to assure the people of Himachal Pradesh that justice would be served. “The government’s attitude has been highly negative. The Chief Minister neither engaged with the public nor did he appeal for peace. The state has handled the entire episode with insensitivity, and the intelligence system has completely failed,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition also highlighted the administration’s failure to manage the crowds during the protest. A large number of people gathered in Sanjauli from across the state, yet the government did not take adequate steps to control the unrest, such as closing schools in the affected area. Thakur pointed out that small children were left stranded after school, adding, “Who will take responsibility for the trouble these children faced?”

Thakur concluded his remarks by accusing the administration of negligence at every level, from failing to make necessary arrests in the assault case to protecting anarchic elements. He urged the government to take “justifiable action” and correct its course.

“The government should have dealt with this issue within the legal framework instead of allowing it to fester under pressure from higher authorities. The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve transparency and fairness, and the government needs to act responsibly,” Thakur asserted.

The protest over the illegal mosque construction in Sanjauli has now become a larger issue, sparking debates over government accountability, the enforcement of laws, and the treatment of local communities in sensitive matters. Jairam Thakur’s comments have further fueled the ongoing political debate, with opposition leaders demanding greater accountability from the state government.