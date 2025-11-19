Shimla: Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday targeted the state government for going ahead with celebrations to mark three years in office despite the difficult financial and administrative situation in Himachal Pradesh. He said that while the government is preparing for anniversary events, people across the state are waiting for basic payments and services.

Thakur said that even senior Congress leaders are unsure of what the government is celebrating. He said the state is still operating under the Disaster Act, and the same law is being used to seek postponement of the Panchayat elections. “If the situation is so serious that elections must be delayed, then why is celebration necessary?” he asked.

The Opposition leader alleged that the treasury has withheld payments totalling more than ₹10,000 crore. He said that government employees are not receiving salaries and pensions on time, and medical reimbursements—especially for senior citizens—have been delayed. He further said thousands of youths who were expecting employment opportunities have been disappointed, outsourced recruitment has been scrapped, and more than 15,000 people have already lost their jobs.

Thakur said basic facilities are deteriorating across the state. Roads are full of potholes, and rural infrastructure is in poor shape, yet the government is more focused on planning celebrations than addressing public issues.

Thakur said the government has no major achievements to show in three years. He challenged the ruling party to name one scheme that is well-known among the public or that has benefited even a few thousand people.

He said that during the previous BJP government, schemes such as Him Care, Sahara, Swavalamban, Grihini Suvidha, Shagun, and Jan Manch were popular and helped lakhs of people. He alleged that the present Congress government has either stopped or slowed these schemes. Funds under Him Care are not being released, gas connections under Grihini Suvidha have stopped, and schemes such as Shagun and Sahara are no longer functioning properly, he claimed.

Thakur said the government is failing to even run welfare programmes meant for the common people. “This situation is pathetic,” he said.

Thakur said the government must explain what there is to celebrate when the state is struggling. “If Congress leaders have any shame, they should withdraw their decision to celebrate,” he said.

He also said that the recent message from Bihar is a warning for the ruling party. Thakur claimed that in the next assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress will face an even worse outcome. “The people who brought Congress to power based on false guarantees will now force them into an Alto car,” he remarked.