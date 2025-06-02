Jairam Alleges Political Protection Behind SP’s Actions in Vimal Negi Case; Pekhwala Solar Plant Is a ‘Monument of Corruption’, Says Jairam Thakur

Shimla: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has once again launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, raising serious concerns about its conduct in the Vimal Negi case. Thakur alleged that the government never wanted a CBI investigation and is now trying to derail the probe by using officials acting against even the Chief Minister’s public stand.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur questioned the motives of a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer who, despite being sent on leave, filed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) challenging the High Court’s decision to hand over the case to the CBI. “The Chief Minister had said that the government would not challenge the court’s order. Then, on whose orders did this officer go ahead and file the LPA?” he asked.

He alleged that the SP is behaving as if he is above the government and even the judiciary. “This officer seems to be operating under the Chief Minister’s protection. He’s not listening to the DGP, the Chief Secretary, or the High Court. If this isn’t political shielding, what is it?” Thakur remarked.

The Leader of Opposition also accused the same officer of holding a press conference and making baseless allegations against senior officials, BJP leaders, and even a sitting MLA. “Why didn’t the Chief Minister act against him then? Why is he silent now?” Thakur questioned, suggesting that the officer is attempting to influence the investigation and tamper with evidence in the Vimal Negi case.

Raising another issue, Thakur termed the Pekhwala Solar Plant as “a monument of corruption” under the Congress regime. He claimed that those involved in the scam are now panicking due to the CBI investigation. “There’s pressure on the Chief Minister. Corrupt officers are destroying evidence, and the CM is busy covering up,” he said.

He further demanded an inquiry into how an officer on leave managed to move the court and mislead it, despite not holding a charge. “The government gave the additional charge of Shimla SP to the Solan SP, so how is this officer acting on behalf of the Shimla district?” Thakur asked.

Thakur advised the Chief Minister to stop shielding tainted officials and act against those who are responsible for misleading the court and undermining investigations in both the Vimal Negi case and the solar plant corruption scandal. “An honest Chief Engineer lost his life. The least the government can do is ensure justice without interference,” he added.