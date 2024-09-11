Shimla: A heavy police presence has been deployed in Sanjauli, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, in response to local protests regarding illegal construction at the Sanjauli mosque. In anticipation of possible unrest, six battalions of the state police have been stationed in the area since early Wednesday morning, with personnel, including women security officers, on duty from 4:30 AM.

The local administration has imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Code to maintain law and order, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people. Any form of protest, including sloganeering, has also been banned. This enforcement covers a wide area, extending from Navbahar Chowk to Dhali Tunnel, IGMC to Sanjauli Chowk, and Sanjauli-Chalonthi junction. The restrictions will be in place from 7 AM to 11:59 PM on Wednesday.

The situation escalated after talks between the district administration and local residents failed. The groups had been planning a demonstration on September 11 to demand the demolition of what they claim is illegal construction at the mosque. Despite efforts by the administration to defuse the situation through secretive meetings held late Monday night at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, no resolution was reached. Hindu organizations, including the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and Himachal Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, remain firm in their demands, insisting that the illegal structures be demolished.

In anticipation of the protest, barricades have been erected around Sanjauli Market and roads leading to the mosque. The district police, along with Quick Response Teams (QRT), are on standby to handle any emergency situation.

Despite the heavy police presence and restrictions, Hindu organizations are pressing forward with their plans to protest at 11:00 AM. The local administration, however, has made it clear that permission for the demonstration will not be granted due to the enforcement of Section 163.