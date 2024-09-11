Solan – In a significant development in the Bahra University ragging case, police have arrested two more students for their involvement in the assault and ragging of a first-year student. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kartik, a resident of Ghumarvi in Bilaspur district, and Saksham, a resident of Shimla. Both are students at Bahra University. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to five, with three accused already in custody.

The ragging incident came to light when a first-year student at Bahra University accused his senior students of physical and mental harassment. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the victim being beaten with a belt, kicked, slapped, and forced to consume drugs. The video has gone viral, prompting outrage and swift action from law enforcement. The police are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case.

Police investigations revealed that the ragging incident involved not only physical assault but also severe mental abuse. The victim was subjected to derogatory language and was forcefully coerced into drug use. Solan SP Gaurav Singh stated that the police are examining every detail of the incident and are investigating the past criminal records of the accused. “We are leaving no stone unturned in our investigation, and the arrested individuals will face strict legal action,” said SP Singh.

In addition to the police action, Bahra University has taken strong disciplinary measures. The university has expelled Kartik and Saksham from the institution for their involvement in the ragging. Additionally, Karan Dogra and Divyansh have been expelled from the university hostel and rusticated from the university. Vishal, another student implicated in the case, has been issued a strict warning by the university management, instructing him to be more careful.

The police team visited the university campus on Tuesday to continue their investigation. They inspected the site of the incident and recorded statements from other students who were questioned about the case. Authorities are working to ensure that no further violations of student safety occur on campus.

This case has raised concerns about the persistence of ragging in educational institutions, despite strict anti-ragging laws in place across the country. Bahra University has assured the public that it will cooperate fully with the police investigation and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future.