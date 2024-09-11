Shimla – Protests erupted in Sanjauli on Wednesday as thousands of local residents took to the streets, rallying against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the area. The demonstration, which began at 11:00 AM, soon escalated into a full-blown confrontation with the police, leading to the deployment of drones to monitor the situation and a subsequent lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The protesters, angry over what they described as unauthorized construction at the mosque, marched from Dhalli towards Sanjauli Bazaar, breaking through police barricades along the way. As the crowd swelled, tensions soared, with demonstrators chanting slogans and refusing to back down despite efforts by the police to control the situation.

The administration initially attempted to contain the protest by deploying water cannons, but the demonstrators continued to surge forward, pushing through the barricades set up near the mosque. The Shimla Police, under the command of Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi, flew two drones to track the protesters’ movements and identify any acts of violence.

Local residents protesting in #Shimla against government inaction on illegal mosque construction pic.twitter.com/0BbIbSXWs9 — Rahul Bhandari (@Rahulbhandari) September 11, 2024

In a bid to disperse the growing crowd, police resorted to lathi charge, which resulted in multiple injuries on both sides. Protesters clashed with police officers, with some demonstrators attempting to break the remaining barricades. Despite the heavy police presence, including officers in riot gear and reinforcements called from Junga, the situation remained tense for hours.

The protest was divided into two main groups—one near the mosque and another at Sanjauli Chowk, where demonstrators from Chhota Shimla and Lakkar Bazaar gathered. The large-scale unrest prompted senior officials, including Director General of Police Atul Verma, IG JP Singh, and Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, to rush to the scene. CID officers, dressed in civilian clothing, were also deployed to monitor the situation on the ground.

The police have announced plans to review footage from the drones used during the protest to identify those responsible for inciting violence. “We will scrutinize the drone footage and take action against those who broke the law,” said a police spokesperson.

By 4:00 PM, law enforcement successfully cleared protesters from Sanjauli Chowk, though the atmosphere remained charged. Injured protesters and police personnel were given medical attention, and additional police forces have been stationed at key locations in Sanjauli to prevent further escalation.

This protest has sparked renewed discussions on illegal construction in Shimla, with residents demanding stricter enforcement of building regulations. The local administration has yet to state the legality of the mosque’s construction, but officials are urging calm and promising a thorough investigation into the matter.

As the situation remains fluid, police continue monitoring the area to maintain peace. In contrast, locals remain on edge, waiting for clarity on the future of the construction project.