BJP’s ‘Sangthan Parv’ Campaign Aims to Strengthen Roots; Over 1 Crore Join in Single Day

Shimla: The BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal officially kicked off the state-wide ‘Sangthan Parv Membership Campaign-2024’ today from the historic Gaiety Theatre. The event marked the initiation of a significant membership drive aimed at expanding the party’s base and reinforcing its ideological commitments.

In a symbolic gesture, Dr. Bindal welcomed Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur as the first member of the Himachal Pradesh BJP under this campaign. Both Thakur and Bindal re-joined the party via a missed call on the toll-free number 8800002024, setting a precedent for other party leaders who subsequently followed suit.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bindal highlighted the widespread enthusiasm for the campaign, revealing that over 1 crore people nationwide had registered as BJP members in a single day. He encouraged common citizens to join through various platforms including the toll-free number, Namo App, and the BJP website.

Dr. Bindal emphasized the party’s commitment to democratic values and internal democracy, stating that the BJP’s growth and resilience stem from its adherence to these principles. “Our party has faced numerous challenges since its inception, but our workers’ dedication has propelled us to new heights. We remain steadfast in our commitment to putting the nation first,” he remarked.

The BJP State President framed the membership campaign not merely as a numerical exercise but as a reflection of the party’s ideological and emotional values. He likened the process of gaining new members to the expansion of a family, symbolizing a deeper connection and shared patriotism.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur echoed this sentiment, recalling the party’s humble beginnings and the struggles faced by BJP workers. He shared anecdotes from the Jansangh era, emphasizing the sacrifices made by early party members who faced mockery and oppression. “Our concept of ‘Nation First’ has guided us through these challenges,” Thakur said, praising the party’s resilience and dedication.

Thakur also highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve representation, including the push for 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies. He stressed the importance of including women in the party’s membership campaign to ensure their successful representation in future elections.

The campaign’s outreach extends to border villages, which Thakur described as the “first villages” of the country, reversing the negative perception associated with them. The goal is to establish special units in these areas and make entire villages BJP members, thus broadening the party’s grassroots support.

As the ‘Sangthan Parv Membership Campaign-2024’ gains momentum, the BJP is positioning itself to further solidify its influence and reach across the nation, driven by its core values and commitment to democratic principles.