Himachal Pradesh Police has secured the first position in the country for the fastest average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during the last 24 hours, outperforming all States and Union Territories.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the achievement was a matter of pride for the State, especially considering Himachal Pradesh’s challenging mountainous terrain, long travel distances and limited resources. He said that despite these constraints, the State has emerged as the best performer in emergency response services. The Chief Minister reiterated the State government’s commitment to strengthening police modernization, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric governance to further enhance public safety.

Appreciating the efforts of the ERSS-112 teams, police stations and field officers across the State, the Chief Minister said that disciplined working procedures, effective use of technology and strong field-level supervision have played a crucial role in improving response times. He said the government would continue to provide all necessary support to further strengthen emergency response systems and policing infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that the top national ranking has been achieved due to the consistent and coordinated efforts of ERSS-112 teams and field staff, who ensured quick mobilization and timely assistance to citizens in distress. He added that Himachal Pradesh Police has been able to deliver the fastest emergency response in the country despite difficult terrain and logistical challenges.

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari said that “Speed, Sensitivity and Service” would remain the guiding motto of the Himachal Pradesh Police, adding that the achievement was not just a ranking but a reaffirmation of the force’s commitment to reach citizens at the earliest whenever help is needed.