New Delhi: Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today.

It was a courtesy call after becoming the Chief Minister.

CM Sukhu demands funds for development projects under implementation in the State, and also requested for liberal assistance from the centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing development works.

Chief Minister assured the Prime Minister that the State government will effectively implement the centrally launched schemes, viz: ‘Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna which is aimed to revolutionise infrastructure and ‘Parvatmala Yojna for construction of ropeways. He said that both these schemes would immensely benefit the people of the State, adding further that connectivity and infrastructure development were one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues for the people.

The Chief Minister also honoured the Prime Minister with a traditional memento, Himachali Shawl and cap.

Prime Minister congratulated Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and assured of all possible support to the state.