Solan – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of scientific research to increase the shelf-life of mushrooms and promote mushroom farming across the country. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 27th National Mushroom Fair organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Directorate of Mushroom Research (ICAR-DMR) in Solan, the Governor called for greater awareness and motivation among people to adopt mushroom farming.

Congratulating the Directorate for its efforts, Governor Shukla highlighted Solan’s designation as “Mushroom City” in 1997, acknowledging the advancements made in mushroom farming over the past 27 years. He noted that India’s mushroom production has seen a significant rise from one lakh tonnes 10 years ago to 3.5 lakh tonne today, placing the country fourth in global production. The Governor urged scientists, producers, entrepreneurs, and industries to collaborate using modern technologies to enhance mushroom production and improve marketing strategies.

He praised the Directorate of Mushroom Research as the only institute in India with 32 All India Coordinated Mushroom Project Centres and urged the organization to extend its production techniques to all corners of the country through agricultural universities and science centres. This, he said, would help farmers fetch better prices for their produce.

Governor Shukla also called for research on wild mushrooms, particularly varieties like ‘Gucchi’ and ‘Keedajadi,’ which are known for their high market value. He encouraged the organization of fairs, seminars, training programs, and exhibitions to further educate farmers on modern mushroom farming practices.