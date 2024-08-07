Shimla – To optimize educational resources and improve student outcomes, the Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education working on a plan to shift subjects from senior secondary schools with low student enrollment to those with higher numbers. This move comes as part of a broader plan to address the challenges posed by uneven student distribution across the state’s educational institutions.

The directive, issued by Director of Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, requires District Deputy Directors to submit detailed admission data within two days. The Directorate has requested separate information on subject-wise and class-wise enrollment from the districts to identify subjects with low enrollment.

Departmental officials have highlighted that in many senior secondary schools, the number of students enrolled in certain subjects is very low. To address this, subjects with minimal student participation will be transferred to nearby schools with higher enrollment. This reallocation aims to ensure that students have access to a wider range of subjects and better learning environments.

Following the data analysis, a proposal will be prepared to redistribute teachers of the affected subjects to schools with higher demand. This initiative mirrors a recent state government decision to close 99 schools with zero students and merge 460 primary and middle schools with five or fewer students. These schools will be merged with nearby schools within a two to three-kilometer radius, and the process of shifting teachers from the merged schools to other institutions is already underway.

The Directorate’s proactive approach also includes plans to merge senior secondary schools with low overall enrollment with neighboring institutions. This will involve the redeployment of teachers from schools slated for merger, ensuring optimal use of educational resources and providing students with better learning environments.

Dr. Sharma emphasized that the initiative aims to enhance the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh by addressing the issue of low enrollment in certain subjects and schools. By consolidating resources and optimizing subject distribution, the Directorate hopes to create a more efficient and effective educational system that benefits all students in the state.