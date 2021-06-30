Waknaghat/Solan: Bahra University has appointed eminent educationist Dr B.S Nagendra Parashar as its new Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. B.S Nagendra Parashar, joined the Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday in the presence of Chancellor GS Bahra.

Dr Parashar is Doctorate from National institute of engineering Bengaluru. He has more than 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experience.

Dr B.S Nagendra Parashar has authored two books on (Elements of manufacturing process and cellular manufacturing systems as integrated approach) and various research papers have been published in reputed international and national journals, Bahra University said in official statement.

Prior joining Bahra University, Dr Parashar has served at top educational institutions of country like BITS Pilani, PES University Bengluru, Presidency University Bengaluru, KL University Guntur Andhra Pradesh and GMR Foundation.