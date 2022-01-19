Now reach Mcleodganj from Dharamshala in five minutes

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated Dharamshala Skyway, a ropeway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj in District Kangra.

The 1.8 km long ropeway cost Rs. 207 crores and connects Dharamshala town with Mcleodganj, a seat of Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The Dharamshala-Mcleodganj ropeway has a capacity of carrying 1000 persons in one hour in one direction and the total time taken by the trolley to reach Mcleodganj from Dharamshala would be five minutes, Ropeway has 10 towers and two stations.

Mono Cable Detachable Gondolas Technology has been used in this ambitious project.

Developed under DFBOT Mode as a Public-Private Partnership Project by Dharamshala Ropeway Limited and Himachal Pradesh Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, construction of the ropeway was started in 2018

CM Jai Ram Thakur hoped that the ropeway would go a long way in solving the traffic problem of Mcleodganj and also prove as an added tourists’ attraction.