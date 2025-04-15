Baddi — In a dramatic breakthrough, Baddi police have arrested a key member of a fake police gang that looted truck drivers and labourers by posing as law enforcement officers during night hours. The gang used police-like uniforms, fake number plates, and even played police wireless sounds from YouTube to create an illusion of authenticity.

The accused, identified as Fateh Singh, a resident of Rani Majra in Mohali, Punjab, was arrested on the night of April 13 following a swift police operation based on CCTV footage, mobile surveillance, and ground intelligence. He was produced in court on Monday and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The gang’s high-tech and deceptive methods came to light after three similar complaints were received within a few days, accused dressed up in police uniform who forcibly took victims into a vehicle and looted them.

The first complaint was lodged on April 10 by Dharamveer, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. He reported that on the night of April 8, while sleeping in his truck near Havells Company in Thana village, two men dressed as policemen woke him up, pulled him from the truck, and made him sit in their car. They then snatched his phone, looted Rs 10,000 in cash, and transferred Rs 30,500 from his bank account.

Another victim, Mahadev Gurjar from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, faced a similar ordeal on April 12 near Godrej Company. He was taken into a car by two men posing as policemen, after which Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from his ATM card and Rs 2,200 in cash was also stolen.

The gang also struck near USV Company in Katha, where Rs 11,000 was looted from a victim, and in Jhadmajri, where Rs 5,000 was transferred from another victim’s account.

Police investigations revealed that the gang used vehicles with fake HP-12 number plates to avoid identification and tracking. The use of police-like uniforms and simulated radio chatter from YouTube added to their cover, making it difficult for victims to question their authority in the dark.

Baddi police said that while one member has been arrested, raids are ongoing to catch the absconding accomplice. Officials emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against such criminals and urged citizens to report suspicious activities immediately.

An officer involved in the investigation said, “This was an organised gang exploiting fear and trust in police. We are committed to ensuring such elements are brought to justice.”