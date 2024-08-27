Shimla – In a disturbing trend, residents of Himachal Pradesh have fallen victim to cyber fraud at an alarming rate, with losses exceeding Rs 44 crore in just the first seven months of 2024. This significant increase in cybercrime highlights the growing threat of online fraudsters in the state, where cases of cyber fraud have surged fourfold compared to the last four years.

An analysis conducted by the cyber cell of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CIT) reveals that more than 5,000 cybercrime complaints have been registered so far this year. Out of these, 110 cases involving cyber fraud and violations of the IT Act have been formally documented. The most significant losses have been reported in three key cyber police stations: Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamshala. Shimla’s cyber police station registered fraud cases totalling Rs 16.5 crore, while Mandi recorded Rs 17.5 crore, and Dharamshala saw losses amounting to Rs 10 crore.

The surge in cybercrime is particularly concerning given the rapid escalation in the number of complaints. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, the state saw an average of 11 cybercrime complaints per day. However, in 2023, this number more than doubled to 23 complaints per day, and in 2024, it has skyrocketed to 260 complaints per day. Additionally, the cyber police are receiving around 375 complaints per week specifically related to the IT Act, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Despite the growing threat, the cyber police have been issuing advisories to the public, advising caution and awareness to prevent falling victim to these schemes. The advisories aim to educate people about the tactics used by cybercriminals and offer guidance on how to protect personal information and avoid suspicious online activities.

However, the frequency and scale of these crimes continue to rise, highlighting the need for more stringent measures and increased public vigilance. Authorities are calling on residents to stay informed, exercise caution when dealing with unsolicited communications, and be particularly wary of online transactions that seem too good to be true.

The cyber police have emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicious activities promptly, as early detection and swift action are crucial in curbing the spread of cybercrime across the state. As Himachal Pradesh grapples with this surge in cyber fraud, the need for a coordinated effort between law enforcement and the public has never been more critical.