Paonta Sahib – In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, the police team raided the house of a notorious drug dealer in Devinagar, Paonta Sahib, and found cash over ₹59 lakh. The accused, Sanjay Kumar, managed to escape before the raid, and the police have now intensified their search for him.

On Sunday, a police team from Paonta Sahib raided Sanjay Kumar’s residence in Ward No. 10, Devinagar. Sanjay Kumar has long been suspected of dealing drugs in the region. As the police entered the house, they discovered a significant amount of cash, meticulously hidden in a cupboard. Upon counting, the total amounted to ₹59,10,100, comprised mainly of 500-rupee notes.

Following the raid, the police have detained Sanjay Kumar’s wife, Poonam, for questioning. According to sources, this is not the first time Sanjay Kumar has been involved in such activities. His house was previously raided on August 15, 2017, resulting in the recovery of 16.89 grams of smack. Additionally, on February 6, 2020, another raid led to his arrest with 2.40 grams of smack.

ASP Aditi Singh commented on the raid, stating, “The police team conducted a raid at a residence in Devinagar, leading to the recovery of ₹59,10,100 in cash. The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to uncovering the full extent of the accused’s activities and apprehending him at the earliest.”

Sanjay Kumar’s involvement in the drug trade in Paonta Sahib has been an ongoing issue. Despite previous arrests and recoveries, he continued his illicit activities. The recent raid, which recovered lakhs of rupees in cash, underscores the extent of his smuggling activities.