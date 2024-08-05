Shimla – In a groundbreaking initiative, Chamba is set to become the first district in Himachal Pradesh to host a Green Hydrogen Mobility Station, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions in the state. The Chief Minister, today virtually laid the foundation stone for this pilot project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 14 crore.

This innovative project, led by the current state government, is being undertaken by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) and is scheduled for completion by August 2025. The station will be located near NHPC’s Chamera-3 power station and will feature a 300-kilowatt grid-connected solar power plant to meet its energy requirements.

“The project will produce 20 kg of green hydrogen per day,” said the Chief Minister, “which will be stored at pressures of 450 bar or higher to fuel a green hydrogen bus.” Additionally, a hydrogen dispenser unit will be installed to facilitate the refuelling of these buses. This initiative is set to introduce green hydrogen buses to the region, aiming to significantly raise awareness about green hydrogen in one of India’s remote areas.

The Chief Minister highlighted that NHPC has already initiated the tender process to procure a green hydrogen bus for Chamba, ensuring its availability once the pilot project becomes operational. This project is expected to generate revenue and create employment opportunities, contributing to the region’s economic development.

“The current state government aims to transform Himachal Pradesh into a ‘Green Energy State’ by 31st March 2026,” the Chief Minister stated. “We are focusing on harnessing green energy to meet demands and promoting green industry in alignment with this vision.”