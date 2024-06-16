Nahan – In a disturbing incident, the bodies of a young man and a young woman were found hanging from a tree in a forest near Nahan under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.

The incident came to light when the head of Gram Panchayat Sain informed the Sadar Nahan Police Station about a body hanging from a tree below the pipeline on Ramadhaun Road. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the site and discovered the bodies of the young man and woman hanging from a tree. Both bodies were in a highly decomposed state.

The deceased have not been identified yet. The young man was wearing grey jeans and a white striped shirt, while the woman was dressed in green clothes. The police estimate that the couple took this tragic step three to four days ago, as the bodies were severely mutilated due to the heat.

ASP Yogesh Rolta, present at the scene, stated that the forensic team has also arrived, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Dr. YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan. The police are treating the case as a possible suicide but are not ruling out other possibilities.

Local residents mentioned that the area where the bodies were found is rarely visited. On Saturday evening, a villager noticed a body hanging from the tree and, upon closer inspection, found another body hanging as well. This discovery spread sensation across the entire area.

SP Sirmaur Raman Kumar Meena confirmed that nearby police stations, including those in the neighbouring state of Haryana, have been informed. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, and a search operation is ongoing at the spot. The SFSL team has been called for a scientific inspection of the site.

The police have issued guidelines to the in-charge of the Sadar Nahan police station to investigate every aspect of the incident and identify the bodies. All nearest police stations and posts have been notified to trace any missing individuals matching the descriptions of the deceased.