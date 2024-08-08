Mandi – The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was closed for over seven hours on Thursday morning due to a landslide at 9-Mile, which left several vehicles stranded. The landslide, which occurred around 3:00 am, buried trucks and jeeps in debris. Fortunately, the drivers managed to escape to safety before the situation worsened.

The heavy rainfall that triggered the landslide also caused a sharp rise in the water level of a nearby ravine in Kuklah, further complicating the situation. Several vehicles were caught in the rising waters, with one jeep getting stuck in the middle. The driver, with considerable effort, managed to save himself.

Due to the highway blockage at 9-Mile, traffic was brought to a standstill near Bindravani and the Army Transit Camp. The administration, after working tirelessly, was able to clear the debris and reopen the road for traffic by around 10:30 am.

ASP Mandi, Sagar Chandra, confirmed that the highway has been fully restored and traffic is now moving smoothly under the supervision of a police team to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Center in Shimla has forecast continued rainfall across the state until August 14. An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for August 10 and 11, while a yellow alert is in place for August 8-9 and August 12-14. Residents and tourists have been advised to stay away from rivers and streams due to the heightened risk of flash floods and landslides.