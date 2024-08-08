In a significant escalation of its probe into the massive Ayushman card fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded its investigation to scrutinize property holdings and bank transactions associated with the case. This intensified scrutiny follows revelations of a widespread scam involving fraudulent claims amounting to crores of rupees.

The ED’s investigation, aimed at uncovering the full extent of the fraud, has seen a series of high-profile raids and seizures. The agency has already seized four bank lockers and 140 bank accounts linked to the fraudulent activities. In addition, the ED has confiscated Rs 88 lakh in cash during recent raids conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The focus of the current investigation includes a thorough examination of the property holdings of the accused hospitals involved in the scam. The ED is meticulously cross-matching the balance sheets of these private hospitals with records from the health department to identify discrepancies and illicit gains. This step aims to uncover how the fraudulent activities have led to significant financial and property gains.

The investigation has also expanded to include the summoning of detailed records from private hospitals. The ED has seized numerous documents related to health schemes during raids, which are now being scrutinized to piece together the fraud’s intricate details. Additionally, 16 digital devices—comprising mobiles, iPads, hard disks, and pen drives—have been confiscated, and their contents are being analyzed to uncover further evidence.

The scale of the fraud, which has involved the misuse of fake Ayushman cards, is believed to amount to approximately Rs 25 crore. The ED’s ongoing efforts are geared towards tracing the flow of illicit funds, identifying the individuals and entities involved, and recovering the stolen assets.

The investigation has already revealed that the fraudulent scheme was extensive, with operations spanning several states. Recent raids covered 20 locations across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, and various districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, Una, Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu. The ED’s actions aim to dismantle the network behind the scam and ensure accountability for the misuse of a scheme designed to provide essential health benefits to the underprivileged.