Himachal Government Pushes for Comprehensive Ayushman Bharat Coverage; Seeks Union Support to Include 14.83 Lakh Families

Shimla: The HIMCARE Scheme, a health insurance scheme in Himachal Pradesh, will continue despite concerns raised by the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri confirmed. However, he emphasized that significant reforms are on the horizon to address existing loopholes and ensure the scheme’s financial integrity.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee established to examine the anomalies in the HIMCARE scheme and the centrally aided Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Agnihotri dismissed the opposition’s claims that the current government intended to shut down HIMCARE. “There is no intention of closing the HIMCARE Yojna,” he stated, “but the scheme, launched during the previous BJP regime, has several flaws, particularly in the reimbursement process, that must be addressed.”

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that numerous discrepancies have surfaced, with claim amounts often far exceeding the actual treatment costs. These issues have led to concerns about potential financial mismanagement within the scheme. The sub-committee, which includes Health Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, has been tasked with reviewing these issues and implementing tighter regulations to prevent further pilferages.

Agnihotri also revealed that the state is currently burdened with a significant financial liability of Rs. 457 crore under the HIMCARE scheme. This includes Rs. 150 crore owed to private hospitals and Rs. 307 crore to government hospitals. The proposed reforms aim to alleviate these financial pressures by ensuring more accurate and transparent billing practices.

In addition to the reforms planned for HIMCARE, the sub-committee discussed the need to expand the coverage of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the entire population of Himachal Pradesh. Currently, only 5.32 lakh families are covered under this central scheme, leaving out 14.83 lakh families. Agnihotri expressed concern over this limitation and announced that the state government would approach Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to advocate for the inclusion of the remaining families.

Moreover, Agnihotri pointed out the financial constraints imposed by the fixed funding model of Ayushman Bharat. The state receives Rs. 50 crore annually from the Centre, which has already been exhausted within the first six months of the fiscal year. With costs expected to surpass Rs. 100 crore by the end of the year, the excess financial burden will fall on the state government.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive health coverage to all residents of Himachal Pradesh,” Agnihotri asserted. “However, the Centre’s financial support is insufficient, and we will be urging for an increase in funding to ensure that the Ayushman Bharat scheme can meet the needs of our population.”