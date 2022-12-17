Shimla: Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Gopal Sharma has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sharma has been appointed on a co-terminus basis.

An official notification regarding this has been issued on Saturday by Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Sharma started his career in 1986 as Tehsildar in Kumarsain. During his career, he served at different posts as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Naudan, Barsar, Dehra Gopipur and Chamba. He has also served as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) at Chamba, Bharmour and Shimla.

He had also held the position of Joint Commissioner in Shimla Municipal Corporation, MD State Cooperative bank, MD Handloom Handicrafts and Special Secretary Cooperative, Forest, Industry and Education. He retired on January 31, 2020.