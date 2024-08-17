Rampur– A cloudburst in the Taklech area of Rampur late Friday night has triggered severe flooding, resulting in the blockage of the Nogli-Taklech road. While no casualties or significant damage have been reported so far, the situation remains precarious, prompting the local administration to issue warnings and initiate evacuations.

The cloudburst occurred in Nogli Khad, causing a sudden rise in the water levels. This surge has blocked the Nogli-Taklech road, creating a potential risk of accidents. In response, the administration has issued an alert, advising residents to avoid Nogli Khad due to the heightened risk of further flooding.

As a precaution, some shops and homes in the Nogli market have been evacuated, and residents living along the banks of the ravine have been relocated to safer locations. Many residents have also hurriedly collected their belongings in anticipation of further flooding.

The impact of the cloudburst has extended beyond just the flooding. Five panchayats in the area are currently without electricity, and mobile communication has been severely disrupted due to damage to a nearby tower. The loss of power and communication has added to the challenges faced by the local population.

In response to the emergency, SDM Rampur, Nishant Tomar, has been instructed to reach the site and assess the situation. While villagers have reported intense flooding in the drain, SDM Tomar noted that a formal assessment would be required to confirm the occurrence of a cloudburst.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla have also departed for the scene to oversee the situation and coordinate the response. DC Kashyap confirmed that a team was dispatched to the area immediately after receiving the initial reports of the cloudburst.